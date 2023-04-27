Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Up 1,018.2% in April

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of DISA stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

