Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$7.41. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 172,930 shares changing hands.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.33 million, a P/E ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

About Dividend 15 Split

(Get Rating)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.