Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Up 0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
Dnb Asa Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.
About Dnb Asa
DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.
