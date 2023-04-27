Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 526,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,896. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

