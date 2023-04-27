DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $326,649.38 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,617.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 915,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

