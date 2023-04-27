DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. 1,125,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

