Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.5 %

DNB opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.