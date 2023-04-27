Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,913. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Featured Articles

