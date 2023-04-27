Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several analysts recently commented on EBMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

