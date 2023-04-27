Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

