Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 653133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 334,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

