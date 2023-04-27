Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Performance
Eastern stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.
Eastern Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
