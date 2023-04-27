EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Shares of EGP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 287,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $208.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

