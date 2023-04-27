Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

Eaton stock opened at $161.92 on Thursday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.