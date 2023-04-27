eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

eBay Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 7,239,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after buying an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $50,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

