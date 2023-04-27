Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,770. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

