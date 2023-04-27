Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

