Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 2,668,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,984,000 after acquiring an additional 855,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

