Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE EW traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
