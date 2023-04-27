Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EW traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,984,000 after purchasing an additional 855,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

