eHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,711 put options on the company. This is an increase of 532% compared to the average volume of 745 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,108. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.74. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

