Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to ~$1.40 EPS.
Element Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 964,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.
