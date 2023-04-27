Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 0.7%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 58 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

