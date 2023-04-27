EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $157.86 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

