Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

