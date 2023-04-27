Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

