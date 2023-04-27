Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 3.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $72,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. 1,336,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.