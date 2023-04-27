Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 875,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,856. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

