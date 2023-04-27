Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.48. 128,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,568. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

