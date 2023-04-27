Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.86

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENICGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 675305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

