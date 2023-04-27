Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.86

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 675305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Enel Chile Trading Up 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
