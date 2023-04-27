Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.86

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 675305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.