Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a growth of 348.5% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enel Trading Up 2.3 %

ENLAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 123,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,616. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, E-Mobility Enel X Way, Enel X Global Retail, and Enel Grids. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Iberia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, North America, and Latin America.

