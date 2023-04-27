Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a growth of 348.5% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enel Trading Up 2.3 %

ENLAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 123,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,616. Enel has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

About Enel

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, E-Mobility Enel X Way, Enel X Global Retail, and Enel Grids. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Iberia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, North America, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.