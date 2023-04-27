ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Up 0.4%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.84 ($15.37) and last traded at €13.82 ($15.35). Approximately 14,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.76 ($15.29).

Several analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.11) target price on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.89) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.56) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.33) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.33 and its 200 day moving average is €13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

