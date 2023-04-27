Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.14. Enovix shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,976,457 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

