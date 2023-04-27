Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) vs. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Financial Comparison

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $78.04 million 0.70 -$50.92 million ($0.97) -1.06 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.73 N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.65, meaning that its share price is 1,665% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.3% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of CuriosityStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -65.24% -39.29% -28.94% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CuriosityStream and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 2 2 0 2.50 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 158.90%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats CuriosityStream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.