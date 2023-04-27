Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

