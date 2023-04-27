Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

