Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 38,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.