Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,042 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Essex Property Trust worth $51,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,787,000 after purchasing an additional 277,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. 54,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,785. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $346.35. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.