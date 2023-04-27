Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.59-14.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.52.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. 433,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $346.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.