Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $257.47 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $257.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00067740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00306065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00537719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00401818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,650,505 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

