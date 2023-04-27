Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.57 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.57 or 0.00067498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $172.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,000.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00305152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00540446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00405353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,647,421 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

