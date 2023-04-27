Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 320,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
EVE Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EVEX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. EVE has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.34.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.