Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 320,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

EVE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVEX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. EVE has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.34.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

