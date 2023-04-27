EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:EVTC traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,965. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

