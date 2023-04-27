Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 3.9%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15. 1,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Everything Blockchain Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.
About Everything Blockchain
Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.
