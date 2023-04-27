Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

