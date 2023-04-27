Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the March 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.56. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

