FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.25. 259,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,987. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

