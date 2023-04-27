FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 9,989 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 9,892,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,628,141. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.