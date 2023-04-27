FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,637,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.