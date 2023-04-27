FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 834,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

