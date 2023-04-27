FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 379,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,398. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

